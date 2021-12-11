Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

