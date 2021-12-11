GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $970.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.60 million and the lowest is $968.27 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,141,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 389,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

