Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Gogo has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $19.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

