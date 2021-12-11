Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $13,536.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00317126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,761,693 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.