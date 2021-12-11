Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,531,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $94.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

