Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.39 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 247,237 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £51.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.39.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.