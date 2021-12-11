Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $310.39

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.39 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.45). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.51), with a volume of 8,607 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($35,008.62). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($65,747.25). Insiders sold 82,480 shares of company stock worth $26,886,880 over the last ninety days.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

