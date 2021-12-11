Goose Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,394.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $402,109.16 and $76,394.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

