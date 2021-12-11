Governor DAO Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $104,296.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

