Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.88. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 216,767 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.22 million and a PE ratio of -22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

