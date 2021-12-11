Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $745,574.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

