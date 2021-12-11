Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00320092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

