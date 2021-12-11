Graviton Price Down 16% This Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $28,335.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.