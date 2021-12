Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Graystone shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 425,711 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.