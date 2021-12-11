Gridcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,767.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $9,767.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 431,024,776 coins and its circulating supply is 400,371,744 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
