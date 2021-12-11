Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $2.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.67 or 0.08278444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00320032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.00930896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00076752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00402081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00277555 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,324,920 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

