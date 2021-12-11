Grocery Outlet (GO) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grocery Outlet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2627 2675 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Grocery Outlet’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.81 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.00

Grocery Outlet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grocery Outlet competitors beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

