Gulden (NLG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $91,884.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $91,884.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00317127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,839,237 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

