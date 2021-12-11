GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $126.91 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $126.91 million and $48.91 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,809,319 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

