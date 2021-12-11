GYEN Price Tops $0.0087 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.90 million and $3.92 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

