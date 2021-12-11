Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.38 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $62.01 million and $2.38 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.86 or 0.08206642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.28 or 1.00183559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,890,696 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

