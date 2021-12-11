HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

