Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $266.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.16 million and the highest is $274.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $240.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $51.85 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

