Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $119,401.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,285,026 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

