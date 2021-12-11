Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $245.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

