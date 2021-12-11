Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

