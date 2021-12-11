Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

