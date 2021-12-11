Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

