Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $11.04 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.