Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $65.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00349488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,275,474,071 coins and its circulating supply is 11,462,782,071 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

