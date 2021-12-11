Hashgard Price Tops $0.0001 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $87,228.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.