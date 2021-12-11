Hathor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $250.84 million and $5.73 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 898,449,280 coins and its circulating supply is 222,504,280 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.