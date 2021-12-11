Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $106.37 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00013417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.69 or 0.08312214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.83 or 0.00322907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.55 or 0.00930197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00405620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00279160 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,117,895 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

