Head to Head Survey: Where Food Comes From (WFCF) & Its Rivals

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS: WFCF) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Where Food Comes From to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From’s peers have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% Where Food Comes From Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million $1.38 million 34.29 Where Food Comes From Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.45

Where Food Comes From’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Where Food Comes From and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From Competitors 2487 12666 23479 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Where Food Comes From’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Where Food Comes From has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

