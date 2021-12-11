Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $136.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.75 million to $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

