Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

