HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. 72,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,403. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

