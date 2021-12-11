Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Shares Up 0.1%

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 75,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWELU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000.

