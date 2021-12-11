Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $194.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.33 million and the lowest is $177.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

HL opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

