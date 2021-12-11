Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00518528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060272 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

