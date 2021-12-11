HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,749.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $255.65 million and approximately $82,749.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175018 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.