Helmet.insure Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $387,707.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,375,885 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.