Helpico (HELP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Helpico has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $280.95 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

