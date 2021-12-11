Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.83% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $7.57 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.