Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

