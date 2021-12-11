Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $72.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

HTGC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

