Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,957 shares of company stock worth $1,666,234 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

