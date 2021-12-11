High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $488,200.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002822 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00032701 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

