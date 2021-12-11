Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,482 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

