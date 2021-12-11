Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

